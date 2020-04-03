e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘Ranveer Singh is cutest,’ says Deepika Padukone as she chooses among Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee

Deepika Paduone called her husband Ranveer Singh the ‘cutest’ from among the stars - Alia Taapsee, Bhumi and Ayushmann Khurrana- on the cover of a magazine which Ranveer shared on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2020 10:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen next in 83.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been staying at home through the coronavirus lockdown period and sharing intimate details from their personal life. In one of the pictures that Ranveer has shared, they also indulge in some PDA.

Ranveer, on Thursday, shared the cover picture of the April issue of Filmfare, which features Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranveer. Writing in the comments section, Deepika wrote “#thecutest @ranveersingh”. The post got a note of appreciation from celebrity hair stylist Darshan Yewalekar and YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma.

 

View this post on Instagram

Smashing!🌟 @filmfare

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Deepika, meanwhile, has been sharing their time at home in an episodic manner. On Thursday, she was back with a new ‘episode’ of her lockdown series. And this time, her latest episode features her sleeping husband.

Juhi Chawla shares pics of peacocks visiting Mumbai homes amid lockdown, fans joke 'they're out to find where humans are'

On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram and posted a picture of Ranveer Singh, who is seen fast asleep. She pasted the tag ‘husband’ on his forehead in the photograph. “Season 1:Episode 7: &amp; while I was at it..@ranveersingh #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar.. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!,” she captioned the image.

Before this, Amid the lockdown, Deepika was seen spending her time working out, organising kitchen and wardrobe. On the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s cricket drama 83. She also has Shakun Batra’s next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday.

(With IANS inputs)

