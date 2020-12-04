Ranveer Singh pairs T-shirt with a string of pearls and studs, fans ask if he stole that necklace from wife Deepika Padukone

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 12:41 IST

Ranveer Singh never fails to surprise his fans with his new and exciting looks and quirky public appearances. The actor has now shared a new selfie in which he is seen sporting a casual tee and cap paired with a pearl necklace.

Ranveer shared the picture on Instagram which had him posing in his hotel balcony, with the beach in background. He is also seen wearing studs with the pearl necklace. He mentioned lyrics of a song from the film Madhumati in the caption, “Suhana safar aur ye mausam haseen, humein dar hai, hum kho na jayein kahin.”

The post received more than 380000 ‘likes’ within an hour. While many dropped fire emojis in the comments section, some also mentioned his unusual choice of jewellery. A fan called him “Babe”, while another called him “Moti lal”. A fan even said, “Dipika ki earrings utaar do.” One more commented, “Deepika must be looking for her maala.” Another asked, “Stealing DPs necklace huh?”

Ranveer and wife Deepika Padukone are currently enjoying the Mumbai coastline, in their own ways. While Deepika travels from the Gateway of India to Alibaug by a ferry everyday for the shooting of her next, Ranveer has been sharing pictures from his seaside hotel. He was recently spotted at Mumbai’s The Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi at Gateway of India on Friday. ( Varinder Chawla )

On Friday as well, Deepika was seen taking a boat from the Gateway of India to Alibaug, in the company of her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. She too stepped out in a casual look: a white vest paired with matching denim shorts. Deepika and Siddhant, along with their another co-actor Ananya Panday, are shooting for Shakun Batra’s next in Alibaug these days.

Deepika and Ranveer are also looking forward to the release of their fourth film together, 83. While Ranveer plays cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. The film missed its release date this year and will now hit theatres in the first quarter next year.

