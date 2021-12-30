Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor pose with Neetu Kapoor in new selfie from Jaipur and we are missing Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are on a holiday together in Jaipur. On Tuesday night, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie with the two on Instagram. In the photo, both Ranveer and Ranbir could be seen smiling as they posed with Neetu. She also shared another picture with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranveer’s wife, Deepika Padukone also joined him on the trip, as did Ranbir’s girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. Also present for the vacation are Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni, their daughter Samara and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. All of them arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon. Shaheen and Soni also shared videos of a bonfire that they all enjoyed at night.

Ranbir and Alia’s fans are speculating if they are in Jaipur for a sneaky getaway wedding. Ranbir had recently said in an interview that had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, he and Alia may have been married by now. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had said.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time on the big screen next year in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and has been delayed multiple times due to production issues and then due to the pandemic.

Ranveer and Deepika’s movie 83 has also been indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and stars Ranveer as former Indian cricket captain, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays his wife, Romi. 83 is about India’s victory at the cricket World Cup in 1983.

