Ranveer Singh’s bright new look leaves a kid in tears, internet says ‘We got scared too by his dressing sense’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:04 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh is usually a hit with people of all ages but this one child would beg to disagree. During a recent outing in Mumbai, Ranveer spotted a child and his father waiting to get a picture clicked with him. The actor immediately went towards them and patted the child on her back. However, overwhelmed by it all, she erupted into tears.

Videos from their meeting were shared online and people are leaving the wittiest comments on the posts. Many, if not all, believe it was the actor’s over-the-top outfit that led to the girl’s scared reaction. He is seen in a bright orange hoodie that goes all the way to his ankles. He is wearing dark sunglasses, neon green shoes and also currently boasts of a thick moustache.

One fan realised how his look may be inspired by Netflix’s hit Spanish series Money Heist. “He is copying style from money heist,” they wrote. Another mentioned how he could be on his way to audition for ‘the red nun’. “Baba going to Hollywood for his new project ‘the red nun’,” they wrote.

Also read: War box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s action epic is biggest opener of 2019, their careers at Rs 50 cr

“He looks like Jessie pinkman,” wrote another, drawing comparisons to Aaron Paul’s shabby and oversized hoodies in hit series Breaking Bad. “We too got scared by seeing his dressing sense... horrendiculous,” read another Instagram user’s comment.

There were still a few who praised his brave sense of style. “He at least tries to wear something out of the box. One needs some real guts for that which not many people from this industry have,” they wrote. “No one else would dress like him and he does,” wrote another.

When not blinding people in the streets with his iconic neon outfits, Ranveer stays busy working on his upcoming film, ‘83. The crew recently wrapped up the England shoot schedule for the film and is now back in India. He plays former cricketer Kapil Dev in the film based on India’s first World Cup win in 1983. His wife and actor Deepika Padukone also stars in the film as his on-screen wife.

Ranveer recently won the Best Actor award at IIFA for his work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. His film Gully Boy has also been names India’s official entry to Oscars 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 10:03 IST