e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rasika Dugal collaborates with hubby Mukul Chadda for a short film

Rasika Dugal collaborates with hubby Mukul Chadda for a short film

Rasika Dugal and her husband shot a film, written by her, during the lockdown in her home.

bollywood Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:04 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
HT Mumbai
There are many firsts for Rasika with this short, she says.
There are many firsts for Rasika with this short, she says.(Photo: Dev Purbiya)
         

Real-life couple Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda are all set to surprise the audience with their first collaboration on a short film. As everyone around the world is trying to make the most of their time during this lockdown, Dugal and Chadda have collaborated with a platform to tell a fun story which is also relevant in today’s times. The actor couple have not only contributed in the short as actors but have also written the film together. During the lockdown, the film was shot by the couple in their home while being remotely directed by Srinivas Sunderajan. 

View this post on Instagram

A fun #shortfilm about these strange times.#bananabread made in our home 😊Written by @mukulchadda and me. Directed by @thevaas. Out tomorrow (10the June at 5:30pm) on #terriblytinytales (https://www.terriblytinytales.com/youtube) #Repost @ttt_official • • • • • • As we move to unlock 1.0, we've been baking our second film Banana Bread directed by Srinivas Sunderrajan (@thevaas) made completely from home, starring Rasika Dugal (@rasikadugal) and Mukul Chadda (@mukulchadda) releasing tomorrow at 05:30 PM Subscribe to our YouTube channel and stay tuned! (https://www.terriblytinytales.com/youtube - link in bio) Tell us what you've been baking these days and leave us a ❤️ if you are excited to watch our film!

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal) on

Talking about the shooting experience, the Delhi Crime actor says, “I felt the need to create something to explore, in a fun way, the myriad feelings of these strange times. I was also excited about taking on the challenge to shoot from home. To see if we could set up a frame, shoot the film, arrange the props, record sound, keep continuity, take care of hair and make-up, manage the files, transfer the footage- basically, double up for an entire film unit. It was a lot of work but also great fun. Moreover, this is my first attempt at writing, so many firsts on this one!” 

Mukul Chadda
Mukul Chadda

Mukul too admits that when his wife suggested that they shoot a short during the lockdown, he jumped at the idea. He says, “Between the humdrum of household chores, we fitted in a time slot to brainstorm. We started with four concepts, developed this one, wrote a draft, refined it, and voila!... We had a script. Shooting in the lockdown was intense as we had to quadruple up on duties but it also felt very rewarding.”

top news
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Deve Gowda, 87, back in Rajya Sabha for the first time since 1996
Deve Gowda, 87, back in Rajya Sabha for the first time since 1996
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In