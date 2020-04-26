e-paper
Raveena Tandon’s ‘Saturday night fun’ video is just what the lockdown needs, watch

Raveena Tandon, like most of Bollywood and TV industry stars, has been staying home through the lockdown period. But, looks like, she is tired staying indoors now. Watch video.

bollywood Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times< New Delhi
Raveena Tandon shared a fun video about getting bored at home.
Actor Raveena Tandon’s patience with coronavirus lockdown is wearing thin, it appears. On Sunday, the actor shared the fun video about getting bored at home.

She captioned: “And now for some Saturday night fun #tiktok.” In it, she does different kinds of activities to stay sane -- she is seen doing her make-up, next, playing with her pets -- a dog and later a cat, sorting vegetables and exercising on the floor. Clearly, the lockdown is making different people react differently and looks like Raveena can’t wait to step out of the house.

 

View this post on Instagram

And now for some Saturday night fun😂♥️🤪 #tiktok

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

Early into the pandemic lockdown, Raveena, like many of her industry colleagues, had shared videos on how to stay safe during the pandemic. In early April, taking to Instagram she had shared a detailed video on how to wash one’s hand for 20 second. “Take some soap, scrub it, around your hands, through your fingers, run the water through your cuticles, clean your hands properly,” the actor said while demonstrating.

 

Also read: Karan Johar proudly shows off grey hair as his lockdown look: ‘Let me start behaving like my age for once’

In March, before PM Narendra Modi had announced janta curfew which was then extended to a national lockdown, Raveena had shared a series of pictures and videos of herself at the Bandra railway station, wearing in mask and in one of the videos, she was seen disinfecting her cabin with wet wipes and sanitisers. She had written: “Disinfecting the cabin with wet wipes, sanitiser, before the wheels roll and we get comfy! Better to be safe than sorry. Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount. #throwback #lastweek, off to a days assignment. Skeletal crew and closed door shoot luckily to a town with no corona cases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine at least until 31st March. #throwback,” she said.

In another post, the actor shared a photograph of herself sitting at the Bandra Terminus station in Mumbai. She asked her fans to adopt precautionary measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With IANS inputs)

