Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty to make an appearance in Diana Penty’s Sheher Ki Ladki remake for Khandaani Shafakhana

Actors Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty, who featured in hits ’90s song Sheher Ki Ladki, may make a special appearance in the new recreated version of the song in Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaani Shafakhana. The new song will feature Diana Penty in it.

A BollywoodHungama report quoted a source as saying, “The makers were quite keen on having the nostalgia element in the track and what better than having the original actors on whom the song was picturized on? Suniel sir and Raveena ma’am too are quite impressed with the idea. If all goes well, they will soon shoot for it.”

The original song was picturised on Suniel and Raveena in the 1996 film, Rakshak. Karisma Kapoor played the lead role in it. Raveena appeared in the film, just for the song.

It was earlier reported that Sheher Ki Ladki remake will star Diana Penty and Badshah and will be featured in Khandaani Shafakhana. Tanishk Bagchi has recreated and rewritten the new song while Tulsi Kumar and Badshah have lent their voices to the new version, as per reports. Badshah has also written the rap portions for the new song.

Sonakshi plays a young woman who works in a sex clinic in the film. Varun Sharma also features in the film that is slated to hit theatres on July 26. Earlier, talking about her role in the film, Sonakshi had told IANS, “I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions.” The film has been directed by Shilpi Dasgupta.

