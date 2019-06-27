Diana Penty, Badshah to feature in Sheher Ki Ladki remake in Khandaani Shafaakhana: Report

Bollywood actor Diana Penty may feature in a recreated version of the 90s hit song Sheher Ki Ladki, alongside Punjabi rapper Badshah in Khandaani Shafakhana. Badshah makes his acting debut alongside Sonakshi Sinha with the film.

The original song was picturised on Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon in the 1996 film, Rakshak. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the song is being shot in Mumbai and the days for shoot are likely to be Thursday and Friday. Badshah told the tabloid, “Shehar Ki Ladki is one of my favourite tunes by the composer duo. I couldn’t be happier about singing and performing for it. I hope fans will love my tribute.”

“Unlike the original track, which was filmed outdoors — from a railway station to a bridge — the modern-day rendition is a conventional party number in a pub,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Watch Raveena and Suneil in the original song:

Tanishk Bagchi has recreated and rewritten the song while Tulsi Kumar and Badshah have lent their voices to the new version. Badshah has also written the rap portions for the film.

Sonakshi plays a young girl working at a sex clinic. Varun Sharma also features in the movie that is scheduled to hit theatres on July 26. It is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta.

Earlier, talking about her role in the film, Sonakshi had told IANS, “I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions.”

Watch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer:

