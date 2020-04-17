Raveena Tandon takes dig at Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding during lockdown: ‘Wonder what was served in buffet’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:40 IST

Actor Raveena Tandon has made a sarcastic remark about the Friday wedding of Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Karnataka, which allegedly flouted many coronavirus lockdown rules. Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Karnataka housing minister M Krishnappa at a farmhouse.

Raveena, quote tweeting news of the wedding that was accompanied with visuals of a large gathering, wrote, “Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.” She added, “Wonder what was served in the buffet...” Raveena added the hashtags ‘Social distancing’, ‘Unheeded warnings’ and ‘VIP entitlement’.

Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement https://t.co/KPrZFkjHGw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 17, 2020

Reacting to Raveena’s tweet, one person wrote, “You know Raveena Ma’am, only middle class people follows the rules and regulations in India, These so called rich people have nothing to do with the society and country.” Another person commented, “Makes you wonder if their marriage was worth playing with the lives of those elderly people in the photos.”

ANI reported that more than 100 people participated in the marriage ceremony held at Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse in Kethaganahally, Ramanagara. There were around 50-60 members from former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s family and more than 30 people participated from Revathi’s family, reported ANI.

Also read: Raveena Tandon on Covid-19 crisis: Abusing the planet has made it hard for us to step out

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan had said on Thursday that action will be taken against Kumaraswamy “without a second thought” if guidelines are not followed during the wedding. Nikhil has acted in a couple of movies and is also the president of the youth wing of Janata Dal (Secular).

Previously, Raveena had said about the coronavirus pandemic in a social media post, “We have abused this planet so much, that we can’t even step out of our homes. Also, so many maids and drivers, have lost their jobs. I’ve been requesting people to not lay them off as they depend on their salaries.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more