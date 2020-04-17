Covid-19 lockdown: Kumaraswamy’s son marries Congress leader’s daughter, reports say more than 100 in attendance

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:14 IST

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, married Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing and one of the richest politicians in the state, M Krishnappa, on Friday.

News agency ANI reported that more than 100 people participated in the marriage ceremony held at Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse in Kethaganahally, Ramanagara.

There were around 50-60 members from former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s family and more than 30 people participated from Revathi’s family, reported ANI.

This comes in the middle of a nationwide lockdown which has been imposed to deal with the coronavirus threat.

Kumaraswamy had shifted the wedding venue to the farmhouse due to the lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic. He had vowed follow all the norms to check the spread of the virus and drastically reduced the number of guests.

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan had said on Thursday that action will be taken against Kumaraswamy “without a second thought” if guidelines are not followed during his son Nikhil’s wedding.

“Kumaraswamy has made a public statement that guidelines will be followed. He is a people representative. He’s in public life for a long time. He should abide by guidelines. Since he’s in responsible position for a long time, he was Chief Minister of Karnataka, he’s also an MLA from Ramnagar, so guidelines must be followed in his son’s marriage as per the rules amid Covid-19 scare. After the marriage there must not be any excuses, he can’t say that people came without invitation,” Narayan had said.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy has acted in a couple of movies in the lead role and is also the president of the youth wing of Janata Dal (Secular) whose national president is his grandfather and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

Nikhil had contested and lost the May 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya seat.

Before the lockdown was imposed the Kumaraswamy family was planning a big event at a customised marriage mandap on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Nearly five lakh people were expected to attend the event primarily from the Ramanagara and Chennapatna constituency represented in the assembly by Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha.

The former chief minister later said that as and when the situation permits they may hold a public event so that constituents and well wishers could bless the couple.