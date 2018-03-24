 Ravi Kishan collaborates with Guy Ratchanont Suprakob for Indo-Thai production | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Ravi Kishan collaborates with Guy Ratchanont Suprakob for Indo-Thai production

Suprakob is excited about this collaboration. The two actors are planning to release a film together.

bollywood Updated: Mar 24, 2018 19:05 IST
The shooting for the film will start soon.
The shooting for the film will start soon.

Actor Ravi Kishan and Guy Ratchanont Suprakob from Thailand have joined hands for an Indo-Thai project.

“Ratchanont is in India. We will release a movie together with our respective production houses. The movie will be shot in India and Thailand as well. It will be an Indo-Thai movie. The shooting will start in June and will go on floors later this year. The script is ready,” Ravi Kishan said in a statement.

Suprakob is excited about this collaboration.

“Since my childhood I have been watching Bollywood films by translating into Thai language. That’s why I am eagerly looking forward to this collaboration. I am grateful to Ravi for sharing this opportunity. We will make a strong Indo-Thai connection through this film. I’m in India and loving the culture and environment here,” said the actor from Thailand.

