Read Disha Patani’s message for co-star Jackie Chan on his 64th birthday
On international superstar Jacky Chan’s 64th birthday, Disha Patani sent him a message saying how lucky she was to have got the chance to work with him in Kung Fu Yoga.bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2018 20:13 IST
Actor Disha Patani wished her Kung Fu Yoga co-star and martial art legend Jackie Chan on his 64th birthday on Saturday. “Happiest birthday to the living legend, I am so happy, lucky and grateful that I got a chance to work with you. You are the kindest and nicest person, I hope that you live for 100 more years! Thank you for inspiring all of us you are the best. Love you Jackie Chan,” Disha tweeted.
Directed by Stanley Tong, Kung Fu Yoga, a Sino-Indian project, is the first of a three-film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India.
Happiest b’day to the living legend, i am so happy, lucky and grateful that i got a chance to work with you, i never thought in my wildest dreams, that i will get a chance to know my childhood superhero! You are the kindest and nicest person i have ever known, i hope that you live for 100 more years! Thank you for inspiring all of us❤️ you are the best🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🌸 love you jackie 🤗🤗 #jackiechan @jackiechan
The film’s cast includes Chinese actors Aarif Rahman, Zhang Yixing, and Miya Muqi, and Indian actors Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.
Disha is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Baaghi 2, which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role.
