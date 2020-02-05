Remo D’Souza snatches award from Nora Fatehi in the middle of her acceptance speech. Watch hilarious video

bollywood

Nora Fatehi sure knows how to keep her millions of followers on Instagram entertained. The actor shared a hilarious video, in which she can be seen holding a Filmfare trophy and giving an acceptance speech, only to get a reality check from her Street Dancer 3D director Remo D’Souza.

“I have been waiting for this moment all my life. Of course I deserve this for my amazing performance in Batla House and Street Dancer 3D! I want to thank my mom, India, Morocco, my fans, the audience,” Nora says, as Remo interrupts her and says, “Excuse me, it’s mine!”

Remo and Nora are then seeing tugging at the trophy, and he successfully manages to snatch it from her. She then pretends to cry in despair at the person taking the video asks if the award was even hers. “No cameras, please!” she says, before walking out.

“WOW ... i was trying to have a moment...@remodsouza,” her caption read.

Nora, who shot to fame through her dance numbers O Saki Saki, Kamariya and Dilbar Dilbar, earlier told Hindustan Times that she does not want to be known as “a girl who does item songs”, but for her acting chops as well. “I can also carry a role, too, which is very important if you want to last here,” she said.

Since Nora was born and brought up in Canada, it is even more difficult for her to find a foothold in Bollywood. “It gets complicated when you don’t belong to India. There are a lot of barriers — language, understanding the nuances of an Indian character and so on. I want to be that artist in Bollywood who may be from abroad, but can be accepted equally like any Indian actress because of my skills. These few years, I’ve been hustling and trying to get a role in the industry and I’m also spending a lot of time improving my skills,” she said.

Nora, who was last seen on the big screen in Street Dancer 3D, will be seen in a special number in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3.

