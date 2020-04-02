Richa Chadha breaks, sets fire to her ladle in failed attempt at cooking food: ‘Satyanash’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:28 IST

While some actors are enjoying cooking amid the coronavirus lockdown, actor Richa Chadha is also trying but seems caught on totally unfamiliar ground. On Wednesday, the Fukrey star took to Instagram Stories to share how poor her culinary skills were by posting a picture of a burnt wooden ladle.

Richa Chadha really struggles with cooking.

“Only I can burn the damn ladle along with the food,” Richa wrote. Richa also shared that she’s not able to read the scripts at home as she’s busy doing household chores. “To everyone sending me scripts I wanna say, I’ll do it as soon as I am done sweeping, mopping floors, washing dishes, dusting and cooking myself some food.”

She even shared a picture of her broken ladle, exclaiming, “Satyanash” and gave a ‘F U’ to those who are sharing pictures of their delicious home cooked meal.

Also read: On Kapil Sharma’s birthday, his 5 most hilarious episodes that will leave you in splits once again

Richa and Ali Fazal have postponed their wedding to later half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic. They were scheduled to tie the knot in April.

Follow @htshowbiz for more