e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Rishi Kapoor could make fans go weak in the knees’: Priyanka Chopra remembers Chintu uncle, offers support to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir

‘Rishi Kapoor could make fans go weak in the knees’: Priyanka Chopra remembers Chintu uncle, offers support to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir

Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about Rishi Kapoor, and his impactful career.

bollywood Updated: May 08, 2020 08:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra poses with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Priyanka Chopra poses with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra has written a piece for Time magazine, in remembrance of the late Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30 at the age of 67, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. Priyanka lauded his ‘effervescence and flamboyance’ and said that he had the passion of a ‘Shakespearean hero with a generous dollop of innocence added in’.

“From his first leading role in 1973’s Bobby, he was the keeper of our hearts, ushering in a new era of romance in Hindi movies,” Priyanka wrote. “His charisma was in his extraordinary smile, one that made his fans go weak in the knees. And when he danced, he made us all want to jump up and join him.”

 

About the latter part of his career, Priyanka wrote that Rishi began playing characters that were removed from his earlier films. “I had the privilege of working with him in Agneepath, in which he played a fierce, no-holds-barred character, someone to hate rather than love,” she wrote.

Also read: ‘Rishi Kapoor could beat any actor hollow, took my attention away from Saif in Hum Tum’: Sharmila Tagore

Priyanka wrote that Rishi’s death ‘is the end of an era for Hindi cinema’, but as the late actor’s father Raj Kapoor once said in Mera Naam Joker, ‘the show must go on’.

She concluded, “To your beautiful family, Neetu Ma’am, Riddhima and Ranbir: the world grieves with you... I’m so grateful for having had the opportunity of knowing you personally as well—your candour, your laughter, your zest for life. That’s how I’ll always remember you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news