Rishi Kapoor grew closer to son Ranbir Kapoor as he battled cancer: ‘He has been very supportive’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:07 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who died Thursday morning in a Mumbai hospital, often regretted that he did not share a friendly bond with his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi and Ranbir had worked together in Abhinav Kashyap’s Besharam where they essayed father-son duo. However, they mended their bond towards the end when Ranbir stood shoulder to shoulder with him as Rishi fought his battle against cancer.

Months after he was diagnosed with cancer and went to the US, Rishi had said in an interview, “I have to be here for 11 months, so I will not be back before the end of August. It’s been a difficult time, very taxing, but Neetu (wife), and my children (Ranbir and Riddhima) have been very supportive. I am grateful to everyone. I am waiting to come back and raring to get going.”

Neetu had also revealed that Ranbir began crying when he got to know that his father had been diagnosed with cancer. Praising Ranbir, Rishi had said in an earlier interview, “He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and his is his. I know I’ve screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It’s now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change. It’s like there’s this glass wall, we can see each other, we can talk, but that’s it. He doesn’t live with us anymore, which is also a very big setback to Neetu and me. We’re building a new home where there will be a lot of place for him and his family. Till then, life goes on.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘he’s destroyed’

When Rishi was in the US getting treated for his cancer, Ranbir had told reporters at an award function, “Whenever I speak to him, he only talks about movies. He only talks about ‘how is this film?’, ‘how is this film doing?’, ‘how is this performance?’, what are you doing in this scene? And more so, he speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get to work in movies? Whether people will offer him films? Will he be able to act in movies?”

Elaborating on Ranbir moving out of his house, Rishi had said in an interview, “My father gave me space when I moved out after marriage and I give Ranbir his space too when he decided to move out and share a home with his girlfriend. In this house, he had one room: how could that be enough for a 33-year-old boy?

While praising Ranbir’s behaviour and demeanour, Rishi had credited his actor wife Neetu, “I’m told, and I’m very proud of it, that Ranbir is very well behaved, polite, down to earth, decent, cultured, well spoken, warm, and respects his elders. The credit for all this goes entirely to Neetu. I was diametrically opposite when I was his age, being arrogant and brattish, but what the hell? It was 1974, I was being paid a salary of Rs 5 lakh a month and half the world was crazy about me. But now I’ve mellowed.”

Rishi died at 67 after a two year long battle with cancer. He had left his fans shocked when he flew to the United States in 2018 to seek medical treatment for cancer. “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon” he had tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more