Rishi Kapoor shares throwback pic of Lata Mangeshkar holding him in her arms: ‘This is a priceless picture for me’

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 13:43 IST

Rishi Kapoor has shared a lovely old picture of himself as a baby, in the arms of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The actor seems to have landed on the Kapoor family archives and has been sharing throwback pictures of himself and his family on Twitter lately.

The latest black-and-white photo shows Lata carrying baby Rishi in her arms while he looks on with a surprised expression. “Namaste Lata ji. Look, with your blessings I found this picture of when I must have been two or three months old. Your good blessings have always been with me. Many many thanks. May I share this with the world by posting it on Twitter? This is a priceless picture for me,” he wrote in his Twitter post.

Lata Mangeshkar replied, “Namaskar Rishi ji. I felt so happy seeing this photo. Even I could not find this picture. I missed Raj bhai and Krishna bhabhi so much after seeing this photo. Bhabhi had put you in my arms before this picture was taken. It’s nice that you shared this with everyone. I pray to God that you always stay healthy.”

Rishi’s fans loved seeing him as a baby and Lata as a young woman. “Rishi sir you’re very lucky that you have Lata ji’s blessings with you. Lata ji, you are like my grandmother,” wrote one. “Sir, you still look like this cute baby,” wrote another. “Ur cuteness has not changed sir. Increased i would say,” read another tweet.

Earlier last week, Rishi had shared a picture of himself with late actor Pran. The photo showed Rishi as a young boy, in a conversation with the actor. “Man to man talk with the legend - Pran sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve,” he wrote.

Rishi announced his next film on Monday, a remake of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway’s The Intern with Deepika Padukone. Excited to be a part of the film, Rishi said: “The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India.”

The film is an AZURE Entertainment and Warner Bros India production and will release in 2021.

