Deepika Padukone to star in Anne Hathaway-Robert De Niro’s The Intern remake with Rishi Kapoor

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 18:14 IST

Deepika Padukone took to Twitter to announce her next project – an official Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern – which she will act in as well as co-produce. She will step into Anne Hathaway’s shoes in the remake, while Rishi Kapoor will play the role originally essayed by Robert De Niro.

“Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern. A 2021 release! Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure. See you at the movies! @chintskap,” Deepika wrote on Twitter.

While the director of the as yet untitled film has not yet been announced, it will be jointly produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika under their banners Azure Entertainment and Ka Productions respectively.

In a statement given to the media, Deepika said that she was excited to be a part of the remake. “The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

Rishi, meanwhile, said that he was looking forward to working with Deepika as well as be a part of such a “heart-warming” film. “The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and Azure are officially making this film in India,” he said.

The Intern revolved around Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro), a 70-year-old retired widower, who applies and gets accepted in a senior intern programme at a rapidly growing e-commerce fashion startup founded by Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway). How their lives change as they work together forms the crux of the story.

