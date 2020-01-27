Ranveer Singh records video of fans cheering for him and Deepika Padukone, says ‘I love you too’

bollywood

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have fans all over the country. Recently, when Ranveer was in Chennai for the launch of the first look of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, he took a selfie video with fans who told him that they loved him and Deepika together.

In the clip, the fans were heard saying, “We love you and Deepika! We are greatest fans of yours.” Ranveer then says, “Thank you. This is a video, say that again.” As the fans reiterate their love, he says, “I love you too! Thank you.”

Fans are in for a treat as Ranveer and Deepika will come together in 83 for the fourth time. While he will be seen as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, she will essay the role of his wife Romi Dev.

Earlier, Ranveer and Deepika have worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. In an interview with PTI recently, Deepika said that it was “refreshing” to finally work with Ranveer in a film that was not a period epic.

“It was nice to work with Ranveer in a slightly more realistic setting. Not having to mouth such intense dialogue with that kind of language like we did on three films. It was refreshing. In fact, we had to remind ourselves that ‘this is the same actor that I’ve worked with’,” she said.

Deepika said that she and Ranveer are keen on working in more such films together. “The characters are completely different, the era is completely different. The costume, the sets are so, so different and even refreshing. We both looked at each other and said, ‘wow, we should do stuff like this more often together’,” she said.

83 is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, and presented by Reliance Entertainment. The film is scheduled to release on April 10.

