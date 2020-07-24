e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Riteish Deshmukh shares video of Pune’s ‘warrior Aaji maa’, Sonu Sood wants to run a training school with her

Riteish Deshmukh shares video of Pune’s ‘warrior Aaji maa’, Sonu Sood wants to run a training school with her

Actors Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh, among several others, have feted an 85-year-old woman who found overnight fame after her video showcasing some great lathi wielding skills went viral.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Riteish Deshmukh has discovered 85 year old woman with brilliant lathi skills.
Riteish Deshmukh has discovered 85 year old woman with brilliant lathi skills.
         

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared a video of an 85-year-old woman showcasing some awe-inducing lathi wielding skills. Sharing the video, Riteish sought to connect with her and soon got her contact as well. A resident of Pune, Shanta Balu Pawar has been termed “warrior Aaji maa”.

“Warrior Aaaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her ...,” he wrote. Soon, he thanked everyone and wrote, “Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story..”

 

Several of his industry were impressed with the video. Shobha Sant of Bhansali Productions wrote, “Wow! Aaji ki Jai.” Atul Kasbekar also tweeted, “Rits Pls tell me when you do connect She’s amazing.”

Several users informed about the woman online. A user shared more details and tweeted a few pictures. “Hello sir ...this is Aishwarya Seema Kale..by Gods grace I could film this video in Pune near Salunkhe Vihar road....85 year old, Smt.Shanta Balu Pawar.a resident of Hadpsar Pune. An exceptionally motivational and a strong women even in the difficult times of Lockdown..,” she wrote.

 

Sonu Sood, meanwhile, wants to start training sessions with the old woman.“Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques.”

 

Randeep also shared the video and wrote, “A woman who truly empowers herself and everyone around her! Salute to warrior Aaji owning traditional martial arts Raising hands.”

 

Since the video was first shared by Riteish, it has been picked by many and a few replies to the tweet even claimed that around Rs 20,000 have been collected for her through various donations over the past one day.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In