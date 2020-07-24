Riteish Deshmukh shares video of Pune’s ‘warrior Aaji maa’, Sonu Sood wants to run a training school with her

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:11 IST

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared a video of an 85-year-old woman showcasing some awe-inducing lathi wielding skills. Sharing the video, Riteish sought to connect with her and soon got her contact as well. A resident of Pune, Shanta Balu Pawar has been termed “warrior Aaji maa”.

“Warrior Aaaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her ...,” he wrote. Soon, he thanked everyone and wrote, “Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story..”

Warrior Aaaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her ... pic.twitter.com/yO3MX9w2nw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

Several of his industry were impressed with the video. Shobha Sant of Bhansali Productions wrote, “Wow! Aaji ki Jai.” Atul Kasbekar also tweeted, “Rits Pls tell me when you do connect She’s amazing.”

Several users informed about the woman online. A user shared more details and tweeted a few pictures. “Hello sir ...this is Aishwarya Seema Kale..by Gods grace I could film this video in Pune near Salunkhe Vihar road....85 year old, Smt.Shanta Balu Pawar.a resident of Hadpsar Pune. An exceptionally motivational and a strong women even in the difficult times of Lockdown..,” she wrote.

Hello sir ...this is Aishwarya Seema Kale..by Gods grace I could film this video in Pune near Salunkhe Vihar road....



85 year old, Smt.Shanta Balu Pawar

a resident of Hadpsar Pune.

An exceptionally motivational and a strong women even in the difficult times of Lockdown...🙂 pic.twitter.com/Y94BRV2K6u — aishwarya kale (@aishwarya_kale) July 23, 2020

Sonu Sood, meanwhile, wants to start training sessions with the old woman.“Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques.”

Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques . https://t.co/Z8IJp1XaEV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

Randeep also shared the video and wrote, “A woman who truly empowers herself and everyone around her! Salute to warrior Aaji owning traditional martial arts Raising hands.”

A woman who truly empowers herself and everyone around her! Salute to warrior Aaji owning traditional martial arts 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bCxwjM66fW — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 24, 2020

Since the video was first shared by Riteish, it has been picked by many and a few replies to the tweet even claimed that around Rs 20,000 have been collected for her through various donations over the past one day.

