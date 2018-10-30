Riya Sen dressed up as The Nun for Halloween will make you pray for forgiveness. See pics

Actor Riya Sen dressed up as the horror movie character The Nun for Halloween, and has shared pictures of her costume on her Instagram. While the key difference in her costume is that Riya has on an all-white habit - the movie character wears black - her makeup does the trick.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Riya wrote, “A haunting Halloween with hosts that made it o so wicked and truly unforgettable.” Riya was partying with friends in London. A second post, which gives a better look at her Nun costume, came with the caption, “If I want it, it’s already mine.”

Riya also shared a series of Instagram stories, some of which added creepy effects to her costume, such as Valak’s fanged mouth.

The Nun, which was released in September, told the story of a young nun and a priest, who were sent to a Romanian monastery to investigate mysterious deaths. The film went on the become the highest-grossing entry in the Conjuring series, despite being the most poorly reviewed of the lot.

Riya, meanwhile, released a Halloween-themed short film, That Night At A Mortuary, last week. She also starred in the AltBalaji web series, Ragini MMS: Returns. She is the daughter of actor Moon Moon Sen and the sister of actor Raima Sen. Riya tied the knot with boyfriend Shivam Tewari in 2017.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 14:54 IST