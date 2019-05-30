Rohit Shetty plans yet another cop film, registers the title Aaya Police

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is currently working on Sooryavanshi that stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, reportedly plans to make yet another cop film and has registered Aaya Police as the title.

Citing sources at the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), a Deccan Chronicle report claimed Rohit registered the title last week under his production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez LLP. It quoted a source as saying, “There was this song in Simmba called Aala Re Aala which has the line ‘ae aaya police’. Deepika Padukone was also seen saying that and cheering for Ranveer Singh in the film, and it had gone viral. Rohit thought it is a pretty good name for a movie and has registered the title.”

Rohit has had a long connection with cops and, of late, has been talking of creating a ‘cop universe’ with his films. Ajay Devgn-Abhishek Bachchan’s Zameen – a film about a cop and an army officer – marked the Bollywood debut of Rohit who went on to bag a hit franchise with Singham series where he roped in Ajay in the lead.

He has also said he wants to make a film on a female cop. “We are trying to create a world of our own and we have been open about it. It will only grow (with time). There will be female cops as well in my universe,” he said recently.

With his last outing, Simbaa, starring Ranveer Singh, Rohit now has eight Rs 100 crore films to his credit. Though his films are mostly panned by critics, the audiences always lap them up with much love, making them blockbuster at the box office.

