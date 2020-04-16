e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rohit Shetty sends funds to paparazzi put out of work amid lockdown

Rohit Shetty sends funds to paparazzi put out of work amid lockdown

Rohit Shetty is financially helping the paparazzi who have lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Rohit has decided to send money to paparazzi.
Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Rohit has decided to send money to paparazzi.(IANS)
         

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has offered help to the celebrity photographers put out of work amid the coronavirus lockdown. He is reportedly making direct cash deposits in the photographers’ account to help them and their families.

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared the news on his popular Instagram page. “In hard times the film industry is hit so bad and one man who has come forward and helped the Cine employees with his donation has also now gone an extra mile to help the paps. Our hertfelt gratitiude to #RohtiShetty for supporting the families of paparazzi photographers by directly sending out payments to their bank accounts. We all wishing #rohitshettypicturez and #Sooryavanshi a roaring success,” he wrote.

 

Earlier, Shetty had donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), to help daily wage film workers who have been left without jobs since the lockdown. Producer Ashoke Pandit took to social media to thank Rohit for his contribution.

Also read: Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: Report

“Thank you #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ?51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona,” Ashoke tweeted.

Seeing Rohit’s contribution, filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram to applaud him. “More power to you Rohit,” Farah wrote.

Rohit’s film Sooryavanshi was set to release in March but has been indefinitely delayed due to the lockdown. The film features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
6,50,000 Covid-19 test kits from China set to arrive in India today
6,50,000 Covid-19 test kits from China set to arrive in India today
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 +ve in Delhi, 72 families quarantined
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 +ve in Delhi, 72 families quarantined
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Did coronavirus originate from China? Trump says US investigating
Did coronavirus originate from China? Trump says US investigating
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
VW reveals Polo-based crossover Nivus in Brazil, may bring it to India
VW reveals Polo-based crossover Nivus in Brazil, may bring it to India
‘If WHO knew the gravity of…’: US President Donald Trump doubles down on allegations
‘If WHO knew the gravity of…’: US President Donald Trump doubles down on allegations
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news