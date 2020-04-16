Rohit Shetty sends funds to paparazzi put out of work amid lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:33 IST

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has offered help to the celebrity photographers put out of work amid the coronavirus lockdown. He is reportedly making direct cash deposits in the photographers’ account to help them and their families.

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared the news on his popular Instagram page. “In hard times the film industry is hit so bad and one man who has come forward and helped the Cine employees with his donation has also now gone an extra mile to help the paps. Our hertfelt gratitiude to #RohtiShetty for supporting the families of paparazzi photographers by directly sending out payments to their bank accounts. We all wishing #rohitshettypicturez and #Sooryavanshi a roaring success,” he wrote.

Earlier, Shetty had donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), to help daily wage film workers who have been left without jobs since the lockdown. Producer Ashoke Pandit took to social media to thank Rohit for his contribution.

Also read: Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: Report

“Thank you #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ?51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona,” Ashoke tweeted.

Seeing Rohit’s contribution, filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram to applaud him. “More power to you Rohit,” Farah wrote.

Rohit’s film Sooryavanshi was set to release in March but has been indefinitely delayed due to the lockdown. The film features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Follow @htshowbiz for more