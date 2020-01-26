Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain arrive together at Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s party, Ranbir Kapoor keeps it casual

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a party at their residence in Mumbai on Saturday night, to celebrate Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s fifth wedding anniversary. It was an intimate affair,with only close friends and family members.

Kareena’s cousin Aadar Jain made an entry with rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria. The two even wore colour-coordinated outfits.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria arrived in the same car. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranbir Kapoor opted for a casual look for the night; he was seen wearing a pink T-shirt and a navy blue baseball cap. Malaika Arora turned up the glam quotient in a black full-sleeved crop top and a pair of silver joggers.

Ranbir Kapoor and Malaika Arora pose for the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Kunal and Soha, the stars of the evening, kept it rather casual. While she wore a black T-shirt and jeans with white sneakers, he wore a kurta-pyjama set along with a red Nehru jacket.

Soha Ali Khan smiles for the lenses, while Kunal Kemmu poses with producer Jay Shewakramani. ( Varinder Chawla )

On Saturday, Kunal and Soha wished each other on their anniversary with romantic Instagram posts. Sharing an unseen video of their wedding on the photoblogging site, Kunal wrote, “Happy Anniversary. It’s been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life.”

Soha shared another video from their wedding and wrote, “Always. @khemster2.” She also shared a video of their first dance as a married couple on her Instagram story.

After being in a relationship for several years, Kunal and Soha exchanged marital vows on January 25, 2015. They have a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who was born on September 29, 2017.

