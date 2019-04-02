Sacred Games Season 2: Kalki Koechlin likely to join Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin is likely to join the cast of Netflix’s popular series Sacred Games for the second season. The show will return this year with a new trail of betrayal, crime, passion and a thrilling chase through Mumbais underbelly. The highly-anticipated season will see a mix of old favourites and fresh new characters to drive the storyline to its intrepid twists and turns, Netflix had said earlier.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on dad Rishi: ‘He speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get work in movies’

Now there is a buzz that Kalki, whose film Candyflip was released on Netflix earlier this year, will be part of the second season of Sacred Games. The second season picks up from Sartaj Singh (actor Saif Ali Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde (actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai. The intriguing Guruji (actor Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in season one as Gaitonde’s ‘third father’, plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will continue directing Ganesh Gaitonde’s track, while director Neeraj Ghaywan will take over Sartaj Singh’s plot.

Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover will continue their roles of being the showrunner and the lead writer respectively. The first season also starred Radhika Apte and Kubbra Sait.

Also read: Irrfan Khan removes mask in front of paparazzi as he is spotted again in Mumbai. See pics

Last December, Mirzapur actress Harshita Gaur had confirmed that she had bagged a pivotal role in Sacred Games season two.

Actor Jatin Sarna, who made a big impact with a small role as Nawazuddin’s volatile hitman Bunty in Sacred Games, will also be back in Season 2 of the Netflix series, although his character was killed in the first season. “The second season goes into a flashback. My character Bunty is on a wheelchair. So I need to harness and control my natural energy level to play a subdued physically limited character,” Jatin said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 13:33 IST