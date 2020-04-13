e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan describes ‘amazing’ video of Taimur that Kareena Kapoor won’t let him share

Saif Ali Khan describes ‘amazing’ video of Taimur that Kareena Kapoor won’t let him share

Actor Saif Ali Khan spoke about how he decides with Kareena Kapoor which picture of their son Taimur to post on social media.

bollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur experiment with gardening in a post by Kareena Kapoor.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur experiment with gardening in a post by Kareena Kapoor.
         

In a recent interview, actor Saif Ali Khan said that his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, often ‘pinches’ videos of their son Taimur from him, to put on social media. Saif said that he has one particularly sweet video of Taimur, and Kareena has refused to publish it.

Asked by journalist Anupama Chopra if Saif and Kareena discuss which pictures of Taimur they can post and which ones they can’t, Saif said, “We don’t really talk about it. It’s mostly me yelling, ‘don’t post that picture of Taimur!’. She’s pinching all my pictures. I think I should be on social media.”

 

Saif went on to describe a video of Taimur that he has, which Kareena has refused to put out, at least as of now. “I have this amazing video of Taimur cleaning doorknobs. But she won’t let me publish it. She says she might, at some point. He’s cleaning the windows, and I say ‘what’re you doing?’ he says ‘cleaning!’. It’s very sweet.”

Saif continued, “I think she’s very conscious not to manipulate his stardom to suit her own enterprise. She’s very instinctively never done that, and won’t let me do it.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan’s interview interrupted by son Taimur: ‘Could you shut the door please?’, he says

Kareena has been sharing regular pictures of Taimur and Saif on her new Instagram account. Saif joked that instead of the pictures of him reading a book in his study, like ‘an old fart’, he would prefer that Kareena posts pictures of him on a beach, with a ‘six-pack’. “But none of this matters anymore,” he said.

