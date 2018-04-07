Saif Ali Khan enjoys pool date with Kareena, Taimur two days after acquittal

Free from his legal troubles, Saif Ali Khan is enjoying days out with his family. The actor was spotted enjoying a day out by the pool with actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and year-old son Taimur.

Dressed in a casual T-shirt with Captain America’s figure at front, he was seen carrying Taimur in his arms. Kareena looked ready to soap up the sun in her yellow beach outfit. See their adorable pictures together as a family:

Saif was acquitted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court on Thursday. He was one of the four actors get the acquittal. The other three are Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre.

Main accused Salman Khan was awarded five years in jail and is currently serving time in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Salman and the others allegedly went hunting on October 1-2 in 1998 outside a forest reserve near Kankani village in Jodhpur while shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.

Saif will now be seen in Netflix’s first Indian original, Sacred Games. It is based on a novel by Vikram Chandra and Saif plays a Sikh police officer in the show. It also stars Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

