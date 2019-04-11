Saif Ali Khan is excited to work with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal in Bhoot Police, says the subject is brilliant

Actor Saif Ali Khan is venturing into the horror comedy genre with his next film, Bhoot Police. The film was announced on Thursday and also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

“I’m so pleased about Bhoot Police. The subject is brilliant. A story that really works and is surprising till then end. Clutter breaking even in its genre. Pavan is an occult expert and this cast is just right. Oh ya! And 3D! That’s a new one and I’m super excited. Pavan is really well versed with world horror as well as Indian folklore .. so I’m excited working with him as it’s a favourite area of mine also. And working with some one new like Fatima who is very good at her work is very exciting also. Ali and I will be really good together, I feel,” Saif said about the film.

Fatima and Ali shared the film’s first look on social media on Thursday along with the caption, “Ghost hunting is a hilariously spooky business! Presenting the cast of #BhootPolice.” The picture features Saif and Ali dressed in black T-shirts, wearing dark sunglasses. Fatima is seen in a green top, sitting in between the two.

This is the first time that Saif and Fatima will be seen together in a movie. Bhoot Police will be directed by Pavan Kripalani, who earlier helmed films like Ragini MMS and Phobia.

The film was earlier titled Tantrik and Abhishek Bachchan was set to play the lead role. Later, Saif was roped in for the movie. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

Saif is currently shooting Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero in which he plays the antagonist. The film also stars Ajay Devgn. He will soon be seen in the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games with Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 15:57 IST