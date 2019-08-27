Saif Ali Khan on Taimur Ali Khan doing a cameo in films: ‘There’s just no chance on Earth. We are not like that’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:46 IST

While Saif Ali Khan has generally been relaxed and calm while handling the paparazzi who are obsessed with his two-year-old toddler Taimur, the non-stop attention has started making him uneasy. The actor usually doesn’t stop the photogs from clicking Taimur, but there was an instance recently when he had to intervene, as they thronged his house.

Saif, who was shooting in London recently and had wife Kareena and son Taimur for company, says he is glad that it gave Taimur a break from the constant attention back home for some time. “I want to thank the paparazzi for having backed off from our house. They have shown class and dignity in doing that. My deepest respect to them, for giving Taimur a little opportunity to be normal. Taimur was in London (till now), and hadn’t seen a camera in a long time. I promise you he didn’t miss it at all!,” says Saif.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur Ali Khan seen at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Aug 21, 2019. (IANS) ( IANS )

To those speculating that one day Taimur will make a special appearance in his mom or dad’s projects, Saif has a clear reply. “I am really surprised. Some people don’t know us well. I am very surprised that after 30 years of knowing us, people imagine that we would put Taimur in a film, or even allow that to happen in a nightmare scenario, or in an extended reality in the Twilight zone, or an episode of Black Mirror. There’s just no chance on Earth. We are not like that,” he says.

He says that the idea of not putting Taimur in a film is in keeping with his family’s ideals. “We don’t celebrate our weddings in a certain way, we don’t flaunt our children in a certain (way). I don’t know. People keep expecting and seem to think that the ultimate goal in life is to be in a movie, or to be on Bigg Boss, or something,” says Saif.

The actor very strongly feels that children are not meant to be used for guest appearances just because of their social media following. “It’s very sweet, but also a little scary. Sometimes, I don’t get it. I have never really sort of looked at other people’s children… I don’t understand,” he says.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra misses Nick Jonas’ victory moment at VMAs, Sophie Turner kisses Joe Jonas post their big win. See pics

However, when it comes to taking up acting as career, he feels that his kids would be interested in acting. Sara Ali Khan, his daughter with ex-wife Amrita Singh, made her debut last year. “There’s no perfect age to begin acting. There’s a time, a deserved moment for everything,” says Saif.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 10:46 IST