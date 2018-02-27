Saif Ali Khan plays gully cricket while Kareena and Taimur cheer him on. See pics, video

Saif Ali Khan is in Udaipur shooting for his new film, and he brought wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan along for the ride. As is usually the case nowadays, Bollywood’s most famous star kid attracted more attention than his movie star parents.

Saif was dressed casually in shorts and a T-shirt, and mom Kareena was also dressed in jeans and a black & white top. The family arrived in an open-top car, while fans took pictures on their phones. The trio usually poses for the paparazzi whenever they’re in public. Several photos and videos of them arriving in Rajasthan are doing the rounds online. The family recently celebrated Taimur’s first birthday at Saif’s ancestral home in Pataudi.

Another video of Saif playing gully cricket was shared online. In the video, Saif, still in shorts, is playing cricket with some kids while Kareena and Taimur look on. Saif is the son of legendary cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

According to a Times of India report, Saif has been shooting in a village called Desuri in Rajasthan (two hours away from Udaipur) for an untitled film. His first look from his upcoming Netflix show, Sacred Games, was released online last week.

