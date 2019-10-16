Saif Ali Khan reveals son Taimur watches Laal Kaptaan trailer daily: ‘I am sure it’s wrong parenting’

bollywood

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that his youngest son Taimur Ali Khan watches the trailer of his upcoming film Lal Kaptaan daily.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Saif said, “Taimur, shouldn’t be watching it but every night he says ‘show me Maara-Maari trailer.’ That day I thought it’s Tanaji [his another upcoming film] then he said that one... I said which one... he said Laal Kaptaan. And he loves the trailer. He watches it twice a day and I am sure it’s wrong parenting.”

Speaking about working with stars, Saif said, “I am sure neither of them (Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s War) are shedding their egos. I think they are doing their best to compete to be the best. That is the kind of excitement for such a movie. Filmmaking is a highly competitive business. When you are shooting with your mother, you should compete with her, you should compete with everyone you are shooting with to make your character most important in the film.” Interestingly, one of the most critically appreciated characters of Saif’s career is one where he was not the lead - Omkara’s Langda Tyagi.

He also revealed he was offered Batla House: “I was offered a film called Batla House. Of course it went on to become a huge success with John Abraham who did brilliant work in it. But I was told ‘Oh good you didn’t do it, it was kind of anti-Muslim’. But I never thought that way. I only think of the dramatic potential of the film and my character. May be I should pay attention to what affect it will have on the society.”

