Saif Ali Khan to pen autobiography, says it is ‘quite a selfish endeavour’

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:23 IST

Saif Ali Khan has come a long way since he made his big screen debut with Yash Chopra’s Parampara, more than two-and-a-half decades ago. Now, he is all set to write a book on his journey in the film industry, family and personal life, successes, failures and more.

In an interview with The Times of India, Saif confirmed that he is in the process of writing his as-yet-untitled autobiography, which will be out next year. He said that documenting the events of his life was ‘quite a selfish endeavour’ and hoped that others find it to be a good read.

“So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course!,” he said.

Earlier this month, Saif announced in a joint statement with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan that they are expecting their second child together. They already have a son, Taimur, who will turn four in December. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” Saif and Kareena’s statement read.

For Saif, it will be his fourth child; he also has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh. Soha Ali Khan poked fun at her brother by sharing a meme calling him ‘The Quadfather’, a play on the Hollywood classic, The Godfather. “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!,” she wrote, sharing the meme on her Instagram page.

Saif, who had two releases this year - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman, will be seen next in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji. He also has Bhoot Police and Amazon Prime Video series Dilli in the pipeline.

