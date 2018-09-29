Saina Nehwal biopic first look: Shraddha Kapoor is pumped up about a win

The biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal has finally taken off after much delay. The film, directed by Amol Gupte, will see actor Shraddha Kapoor as the celebrated shuttler. The actor took to Instagram to share the first look of the film.

Sharing the picture, Shraddha simply wrote: “Saina.” One has to admit, the actor looks quite similar to the badminton player, sporting a red, white and blue t-shirt and dark blue skirt. Her hair is held back by a band and she holds a racquet in her hand. With an expression both of exhilaration and aggression, it looks like Shraddha is celebrating a point (it could even be a game or match) won.

It may be recalled that Shraddha has been preparing hard for the role. Speaking about her practice sessions, she had said: “I fell in love with the game when I started playing it. But it is very challenging. On the days when I practice badminton, my days are completely different and I am a different person when I don’t play. I usually start playing it from 6 am in morning everyday for two hours or so. We aim to practice everyday but if my arms or legs get too sore then I don’t do the class. I feel tempted to play that time as well but I have been advised not to play as I would get prone to injuries.”

She had further elaborated how she often texts Saina for tips and advice and how the latter is prompt with her replies. “She is so prompt and helpful always. I shared a video of me practising badminton and she gave me her feedback. She is such an inspirational person.”

Shraddha recently met Saina’s parents and had nice things to say about them. She explained how they treated her like their daughter. “Saina’s parents gave lots of love to me and they treated me like a family when I visited their home, so, it felt really nice to see them here.”

It may be recalled that the film’s shoot has been delayed many times. However, the Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series- produced film finally went on floors on September 22, 2018. Speaking about it, Shraddha had said: “We are making lots of preparations for this film and we are doing it for a long time.”

Saina Nehwal’s 2012 Olympic bronze medal is one of the most defining moments in Indian sporting history. She won the badminton singles Commonwealth Gold for India in 2010, and then again in 2018, helped clinch the team gold in badminton for India.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 12:07 IST