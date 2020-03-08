Salman Khan clearly had a hard day at work, wipes sweat off his face in BTS pic from Radhe shoot

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan has been shooting for his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in Mumbai. Now, a BTS picture from the film’s shoot has emerged online which shows him wiping his face.

In the picture, it is not clear if he is wiping sweat or makeup off his face. He is casually dressed in a denim jacket, white T-shirt and a pair of jeans. A Mid Day report on Saturday had mentioned that the team of Radhe including its lead pair of Salman and Disha Patani were to leave for Baku in Azerbaijan. The shooting schedule had to be cancelled following the rapid spread of coronavirus across nations over the last week.

The team were to shoot a song and some action sequences in the South Caucasian nation. It also said that few members of the crew had already left for that country to do the prep work. They were later called back.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will see Salman work with a number of artists he had worked with before. He worked with Disha Patani in last year’s Bharat, while Randeep Hooda, who plays the chief antagonist in Radhe: Your Mosted Bhai, was seen with Salman in Kick and Sultan. The film also united director Prabhudeva and Salman, who previously worked together in last year’s Dabangg 3.

“Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood for years, never have I ever imagined that I will get another chance to work with him again, after Bharat. When the film worked I was just happy with the fact that I had worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for Radhe came, I was on cloud nine. I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune,” Disha told IANS.

