 Salman Khan close to finalising Dhoom 4 role? YRF builds on Race 3 momentum | bollywood | Hindustan Times
  • Thursday, Jun 28, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 28, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Salman Khan close to finalising Dhoom 4 role? YRF builds on Race 3 momentum

Salman Khan is looking to build on Race 3 momentum by negotiating a deal to star in YRF’s Dhoom 4, according to a report.

bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2018 15:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Actor Salman Khan arrives at the Eid party organised by his sister Arpita Khan, in Mumbai.
Actor Salman Khan arrives at the Eid party organised by his sister Arpita Khan, in Mumbai.(IANS)

Yash Raj Films have denied approaching Salman Khan for a starring role in their blockbuster action franchise, Dhoom. A Thursday report said that the studio is aiming for a 2020 release date for the fourth installment of the series, which was released in 2013.

According to the Mid-Day report, YRF boss Aditya Chopra and Salman closed the deal earlier this week following the box office success of the star’s latest film, Race 3. Salman was a new addition to the franchise, and if he actually ends up starring in Dhoom 4, it will be in a role along the lines of Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan’s from the series’ previous installments.

Salman will not be playing an antagonist, the report says, but will sport a scar and long hair. The film will be partially shot in Dubai by returning director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who is currently fine-tuning Thugs of Hindostan. “While Salman and Aditya have been discussing Dhoom 4 for over a year, the deal was finally locked last week post the release of Race 3. Adi plans to release Dhoom 4 in 2020,” the source told Mid-Day.

The report also added that ‘Ranveer Singh might star in the film’.

YRF, however have denied the rumours. “Work on Dhoom 4 hasn’t started yet. There is no truth to these rumours,” a spokesperson told Mid-Day. A trade source tells them that the denial comes only because the paperwork hasn’t been finalised.

Race 3 has made over Rs 160 crore in India, according to Box Office India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood