Salman Khan had a gala time at friend Shweta Kaushik’s wedding in Mumbai. See pics

Salman Khan, the busy Bollywood star, is always available for his friends. On Friday, the actor attended the wedding of his friend Shweta Kaushik with Bob Sandvagene in Mumbai.

Salman’s pictures from the wedding are all over the social media. Sporting a black blazer with jeans, Salman is all smiles in the photos.

On Twitter, a handle by the name Azhar Khan wrote: “Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan at Shweta Kaushik & Bob Sandvagene’s wedding celebration in Sun-N-Sand Hotel, Mumbai Yesterday !!”

In the pictures, Salman can be seen posing not only with the couple but also with others guests.

On the work front, Salman is shooting for his next film Race 3. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Sometime in February, Jacqueline completed shooting for her part in Race 3 in Bangkok.

She posted an Instagram story from her last day on the sets.

In the post, Jacqueline is seen asking Remo if it is pack-up yet. The director-choreographer replies in negative and then the actor says, “No? But it is my last day! Will you miss me?” When Remo says he will miss her, she quips, “Stop thinking about it!”

The video has the following text written over it: “I’m crying already, don’t wanna pack up.”

Race 3 is the third film of the Race franchise. While the first two films were directed by Abbas-Mustan and featured Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, D’Souza is at the helm of affairs this time. Salman Khan will be seen in a grey role in the film.

