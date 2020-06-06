e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur clean his farmhouse on World Environment Day. See pics, video

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur clean his farmhouse on World Environment Day. See pics, video

Late on Friday, Salman Khan posted a video where his staff and he clean the premises of his Panvel farmhouse. Rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also features in it.

bollywood Updated: Jun 06, 2020 10:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan shared a video where his staff and the actor are seen cleaning his farmhouse. Iulia Vantur is also seen in the video.
Salman Khan shared a video where his staff and the actor are seen cleaning his farmhouse. Iulia Vantur is also seen in the video.
         

Actor Salman Khan, late on Friday, posted a video showing him and some of his housemates cleaning his farmhouse on the occasion of World Environment Day. He also requested his fans to take cleanliness seriously.

He wrote: “#SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay Music Credits: Mark Mothersbaugh.” Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan, Bhojpuri and Bollywood actor Ravi Dubey, actor and blogger Neha Malik were full of praise for the actor and dropped red heart, clapping hands and namaste emojis.

 

His fans too were obviously delighted; one said: “Khudka farmhouse Clean kiya .. thanks for helping India bhaijaan..” Another said, “He does everything with such love and care.”

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur clean his farmhouse.
Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur clean his farmhouse.

In the video, Salman, dressed casually in a pair of long denim shorts and a matching t-shirt can be seen sweeping a pile of leaves, fallen in the aftermath of the recent cyclone Nisarga. At one point in the video, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also makes an appearance - dressed in a black and white printed dress, and is seen sweeping. Also seen in the video are members of his staff and possibly other family members and friends.

Earlier, Iulia had shared a number of pictures, showing how Salman’s Panvel farmhouse had been affected by the cyclone. Sharing pictures and videos, she had written: “...but then life goes on...the sun comes back to heal us.” Iulia had also shared a video of Salman (off camera) surveilling the situation. The pictures showed fallen trees, while the video showed how the cyclone had lashed the property.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Crucial India-China military meet over Ladakh standoff today. Here’s what to expect
Crucial India-China military meet over Ladakh standoff today. Here’s what to expect
With over 80K coronavirus cases, Maharashtra soon to overtake China’s record: State tally
With over 80K coronavirus cases, Maharashtra soon to overtake China’s record: State tally
LIVE: Thailand, China’s new Covid-19 cases in single digits
LIVE: Thailand, China’s new Covid-19 cases in single digits
Chinese mouthpiece shrills the pitch on Ladakh standoff, warns India over US ties
Chinese mouthpiece shrills the pitch on Ladakh standoff, warns India over US ties
9,887 Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
9,887 Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
US has 2 million coronavirus vaccine doses ‘ready to go’: Donald Trump
US has 2 million coronavirus vaccine doses ‘ready to go’: Donald Trump
‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’
‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In