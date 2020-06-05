Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse impacted by Cyclone Nisarga, Iulia Vantur shares inside pics, videos

bollywood

Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, which has been a safe haven for him and his family during the coronavirus lockdown, took a beating from Cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall in Mumbai earlier this week. Salman’s rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, has shared visuals from inside the farmhouse, but with a message of optimism.

Taking to Instagram, Iulia posted videos of the cyclone lashing the property. She then shared pictures from ‘after the cyclone’, of fallen trees, but also posted images of clear skies and the sunset, writing in the caption of one of her posts, “but then life goes on...the sun comes back to heal us.” Iulia then shared a video of Salman (off camera) surveilling the situation, and observing a scorpion.

Iulia has been sharing regular updates from life inside the farm, where Salman has been joined by his family and friends from the industry. During his time there, the actor has released three songs, whose music videos were shot in a DIY style during lockdown.

The actor has also donated rations to hundreds of homes near the Panvel property, an act that he repeated for Eid. Recently, videos of Salman taking a bicycle ride around Panvel with actor Jacqueline Fernandez were also shared online. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Jacqueline spoke about life at the farmhouse. She said, “I love to dance and experiment with various forms. It is also a part of my fitness regime. For me, dancing has a positive impact on my entire body as it helps me in relieving myself of any negative energy and thoughts that keep me down.”

