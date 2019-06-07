Salman Khan’s Bharat has already broken these 6 records at the box office

Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated Eid with the grand release of his latest offering, Bharat. On Wednesday, the film collected Rs 42.3 crore on day one of its release in India. With a collection of Rs 73.3 crore in two days, it has already created several box office records.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman and also features Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Here’s a list of all the records Bharat has broken:

Bharat traces the life of a man over six decades.

Biggest opener for Salman

Bharat has toppled Salman’s 2015 Diwali release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore), making it the biggest opener for his career. Salman even thanked fans for the love and tweeted, “Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat.”

Highest Bollywood opener for 2019

With Rs 42.3 crore opening collection, Bharat toppled Akshay Kumar’s Kesari that earned Rs 21 crore on the first day of the release.

Sallman Khan and Disha Patani play circus artists in Bharat.

Second highest Bollywood opener ever

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, which released on Christmas last year, holds the slot for third highest opener ever in India with a collection of Rs 52.25 crore on the first day of its release. Bharat is on fourth position after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Avengers: Endgame.

Also read: Bharat box office day 2: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif films earns Rs 73.3 crore

Second highest opener for 2019

Hollywood hit action film Avengers: Endgame set record with an opening collection of Rs 53 crore and the second on the list is now Salman’s Bharat. Akshay’s period film Kesari lags behind on the third slot with Rs 21 crore opening.

WATCH | Katrina, Salman dazzle at ‘Bharat’ premiere, B-Town celebs attend

Fourth highest opener ever

Salman made it to the top five openers in India ever with Bharat’s opening collection. While Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (Rs 121 crore, all languages) tops the list, Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53 crore), Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore), are ahead of Bharat while Happy New Year (Rs 44 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore) and Sultan (Rs 36.54 crore) follow it on the list.

Sixth highest advance booking

Bharat also registered record advance booking of Rs 24 crore, taking sixth spot on a list of best advance booking records in India. Avengers: Endgame recorded the highest advance booking of Rs 49.62 (Hindi and English version in Hindi markets, without South India), Baahubali: The Conclusion ranks second with Rs 37.53 crore and Avengers: Infinity War is at the third spot with Rs 29. 14 crore collection. Thugs Of Hindostan stands fourth with Rs 26. 27 crore advance booking. Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai stands at the fifth slot with Rs 24.76 crore earnings in advance bookings.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 15:07 IST