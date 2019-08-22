Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 first look is out: Here’s a list of prospective contestants and those who said no

bollywood

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:10 IST

Actor Salman Khan turned station master for the latest season of his hit reality show Bigg Boss as he shot four promotional videos for the upcoming 13th season. As per reports, Salman is a station master in the promo for Bigg Boss 13 where he will also reveal the theme for this year.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that Salman is seated in a cabin - shaking from the tremors of trains passing by - and explains the concept of the new season. It will be faster-paced than previous ones, a source told the tabloid. The Bigg Boss 13 house will be located in Mumbai’s Film City, away from the original location of Lonavala.

*Drum Roll* 🤟



Our excitement levels are soaring high as #BiggBoss13 is right around the corner with superstar @BeingSalmanKhan!



What are you looking forward to the most? #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/N6hfPVJgmx — COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 21, 2019

Colors TV, the channel that airs Bigg Boss, has also shared a picture from the shoot, revealing Salman’s first look from the show.

Earlier, actors Sandhya Mridul, Rashami Desai, Zareen Khan and Rajpal Yadav, among others, were rumoured to have been approached by the makers for Bigg Boss 13. The four actors, however, have clarified that they are not part of the show that is anchored by Salman Khan.

Earlier reports had claimed that TV actor Rashami (of Uttaran fame) was approached for the show but a DNA report later stated that she was never offered the show. Reacting to the reports, Zareen tweeted, “I’m amused to read news articles about me which I’m not aware of myself. The news about me being in #BiggBoss13 is completely FALSE.” Sandhya posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation where a PR representative had approached her for the show and she said they should ‘never’ consider taking her on the show.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut supports Priyanka Chopra for her ‘Jai Hind’ tweet: ‘How many of us choose heart over mind’

Comedian Rajpal Yadav has acknowledged that he was offered the show but added that he cannot participate. “Like every year, this year too I have been offered the show, but due to prior film commitments I won’t be able to do the show. I love watching the show and the format is also quite entertaining. But I am not doing this season. My best wishes to the people who will be a part of it,” he told ETimes.

Asked if he has been approached for Bigg Boss 13, Bharat actor Sunil Grover told Zoom TV, “I wouldn’t like to be a part of Bigg Boss. I don’t know, never say never but ya...I don’t know. I can’t be caged. I like to act, I like playing characters, I like to be a part of stories rather than fighting over food or petty things and winning the game. Oh, I can’t.”

Other celebs rumoured to be part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss include TV actors Karan Patel, Dayanand Shetty, Karan Vohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande.

The tentative date for the show’s premiere is September 29. Bigg Boss 13 will go on till January 12, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 15:09 IST