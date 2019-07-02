Salman Khan’s latest sketch is dedicated to Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan’s latest artwork is dedicated to his 2000 film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, which completes 19 years in July. He took to Twitter to share a video of himself making a sketch with the title song of the film playing in the background.

“While sketching a song of har dil played n this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala grandson n at that point in time I thought it was complete but,” he wrote in his tweet. He drew a face in charcoal on a sheet of paper and wrote a dialogue from the film on another. “Itna karna ke kabhi kam na pade lekin saala kam pad hi jaata hai,” the dialogue read. His fans shared the same clip from the movie in a reply to his tweet.

While sketching a song of har dil played n this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala grandson n at that point in time I thought it was complete but .... pic.twitter.com/6bU2ykSlCu — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2019

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega was a love story that also starred Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta. It was loosely based on Sandra Bullock’s While You Were Asleep.

Salman shared another picture on Monday on social media which showed him sweating it out in the gym. The Sultan star, who is vacationing post the success of his recent film Bharat, shared a shirtless picture on his social media handle, covered in sweat after a workout session.

Agar dikhana hai, beat Karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro... nothing better than working hard... pic.twitter.com/qPugA8MxTW — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2019

“Agar dikhana hai, beat Karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro... nothing better than working hard,” Salman captioned the snap. His fans were quick to shower love upon the actor with their comments. “No one can beat you, you’re undisputed king. Love You BHAIJAAN,” wrote one. “He is my #FitnessMotivation Jeete hai Shaan se #SalmanKhan fan ke naam se We Luv u BeingSalmanKhan till our Lst Brth,” wrote another.

Salman is currently basking in the success of Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, among others. The film released on June 5 and set a milestone by bagging Rs 150 crore in just five days of its release.

He will next be seen in Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt. Inshallah will see Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

