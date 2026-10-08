'Unmistakable presence, versatility': PM Modi, politicians mourn Nana Patekar's death

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The actor was 75. Following his death, several tributes have rushed in for the late actor, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other politicians. Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. (File) Taking to X, the prime minister wrote that Patekar's passing will leave a deep void in Hindu and Marathi cinema. Track LIVE: Nana Patekar to get state funeral “Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on X.

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Deep Dive What led to Nana Patekar's death? How did Nana Patekar contribute to Hindi and Marathi cinema? What were Nana Patekar's last public remarks before his passing?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the veteran actor's demise as a “massive shock to the heart”, recalling his close friendship with the actor and the actor's contributions to Marathi and Hindi cinema. “He gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema. From that, it was primarily his image as a patriot that resonated deeply with audiences. From *Krantiveer* to *Natsamrat*, the powerful and masterful tapestry of acting he wove in his journey has no equal. Thus, his departure as an actor is a profound loss,” he wrote on X.

Fadnavis also highlighted Patekar’s social work, saying he supported the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and, along with actor Makarand Anaspure, joined hands to establish the Naam Foundation and worked in villages.