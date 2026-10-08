Chinese runner caught riding bicycle during marathon, dropped by sponsor: ‘I feel deeply guilty’

A Chinese runner was disqualified from the Berlin Marathon after she was caught riding a bicycle mid-race. Yuanyuan Sun was photographed hitching a ride on the back of a bicycle on September 27. She has since admitted to the fact, apologised, and been dropped by her sponsor. Yuanyuan Sun was photographed hitching a ride on a bike during the Berlin Marathon. (Instagram/@officialunofficialtime)

Photos of Sun on the back of a bicycle were first published on the Official Marathon Time Integrity Unit (OMTIU) Instagram account on October 1.

The account noted that Sun’s fastest time was recorded between the 35- and 40-kilometre marks, which is around the same time "she was spotted on the back of a bike."

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Chinese runner apologises Yuanyuan Sun, a popular fitness influencer who goes by the name Abeeeer on social media, had originally claimed a personal best time of 4:53:46 in the Berlin Marathon, as per a CBC report.

After photos of her on the back of a bike were published online on Thursday, Sun posted a “sincere apology” on Saturday. In the post shared on the Chinese social media website Rednote, she admitted to “breaking the rules”.

“I won't make any excuses for this behaviour,” she wrote.

“I was feeling physically unwell on the course, [but] that is absolutely not an excuse for breaking the rules.

“My attempt to take a shortcut was disrespectful to the fairness of the competition and the spirit of the marathon.”

“I feel deeply guilty about this,” she said.

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Dropped by sponsor The running shoes company Brooks, which sponsored Sun, has since dropped her.

“Brooks believes running should be grounded in integrity, fairness, and respect for competition,” Brooks said in a statement to BBC. “After verifying the facts, Brooks China terminated its relationship with the individual and publicly addressed the matter.”

In a statement to CBC News, the chief integrity officer at OMTIU explained that someone participating in the race took a photo of Sun riding the bicycle and shared it with them.

A spokesperson for the Berlin Marathon told CBC News they "do not comment publicly on individual persons or specific measures," but added that in cases of proven fraud, they contact the individual involved and disqualify them.

"Following a thorough review of each individual case, we decide on appropriate measures and, where necessary, impose further sanctions," the spokesperson said.

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