Salman Khan’s pet dog My Love dies, actor says goodbye with emotional tweets

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is in mourning for his dog who died on Thursday. My Love, as the dog was called, got a sweet farewell from Salman and his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur.

Sharing the news with his fans on Twitter, Salman wrote in a tweet, “My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul.” He also posted a picture in which he can be seen planting a kiss on his beloved pet.

Iulia also shared My Love’s pictures on Instagram. “U taught us love... My love Rest in peace My love U will always live in my heart,” she captioned a post. “The most loving... My Love I miss u #unconditional #love,” she captioned another post. Actor Sonakshi Sinha also bid farewell to My Love with an Instagram post. “Rest in peace beautiful baby girl,” she captioned her photo.

Salman has three more pet dogs named Saint, Mowgli and Veer and is extremely fond of them. His other two dogs My Son and My Jaan died in 2009.

Salman recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for his upcoming film Bharat. He will be seen with Katrina Kaif in the film, which also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

