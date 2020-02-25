e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan's surprise for a young fan turns Twitter to mush, watch video from Radhe sets

Salman Khan’s surprise for a young fan turns Twitter to mush, watch video from Radhe sets

A cute new viral video of actor Salman Khan with a young fan from the sets of Radhe has emerged online. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2020 11:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan in a viral video from the sets of Radhe.
Salman Khan in a viral video from the sets of Radhe.
         

Actor Salman Khan has reportedly been busy shooting for his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, a viral video has emerged online where he is seen spending time with a little girl, Yashika Wadke; he plants a kiss on her cheek and affectionately puts his arms around her.

In the video the little girl, in a pink top and a pair of denim jeans looks smilingly at Salman, who gives a kiss first and wraps his arms around her affectionately. The video is from the shoot of Radhe. The video got a lot of love from fans -- one user wrote how Salman “should have a baby of his own soon! Will be the best and most goodlooking father” while another asked: “Is she his niece?” Another fan said, “She is karanveer’s daughter i think!”

A couple of days back, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani posted a picture of Salman with his kids.

 

Radhe, meanwhile, will feature as a cop in the film, being directed by Prabhudheva. This will be his third outing with South Indian director after Wanted and Dabangg 3. In the latter, he reprised his role as Chulbul Pandey. Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

 

Salman recently announced his next project after Radhe, to be called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will be written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala; Housefull 4 helmer Farhad Samjhi will be directing the film. “Announcing my next film... ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by Farhad Samji. Eid 2021,” Salman tweeted earlier.

Also read: Mahira Sharma on being accused of forging Dadasaheb Phalke International award: ‘Untrue and totally uncalled for’

Salman, meanwhile, is all set to kickstart his live concert series in the United States. It will begin from April. Announcing the details of the concert, Salman on February 19 took to Twitter and wrote: “Aa rahe hain hum April mein to be up close and personal with you all ... see you all soon.”

Actors Sunil Grover and Daisy Shah will also perform along with Salman. The event will take place in both US and Canada. Starting from April 3, the “Up, close and personal with Salman Khan” will conclude on April 12.

(With agencies inputs)

