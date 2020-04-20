Salman Khan sings Pyaar Karona, asks people to maintain physical distance while staying close emotionally. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 11:29 IST

Salman Khan has shared a new song titled Pyaar Karona to spread awareness amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has also sung the song, whose lyrics go “Pyaar Karona, aitihaat karona, khayal rakhona, madad karona”.

Written by Salman along with Hussain Dalal, Pyaar Korona has been composed by Sajid Wajid. The actor shared the song on his social media accounts with the caption, “Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona.”

Salman recorded the song on his phone while staying at his Panvel farmhouse and it was later produced in Mumbai. Talking about the song, Salman had told Times of India in an interview, “I had this tune in my mind for a song. The word karona fitted in really well. So, we decided to jam on it, and in about five minutes we had our lyrics in place...The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world — pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na.”

Sharing the news among his followers on Sunday, Salman took to social media and wrote: “So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tomorrow on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours!A song out tomorrow on it, hope you can handle it.”

Apart from this, Salman has been seen creating Covid-19 awareness among people through his videos on social media. Recently, he came out with a very serious message for those who have violated the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus. He even called the violators “jokers”. He said, “Appeal ye hai ki govt aapke liye aur hum sab ke liye bol rahi hai, Isko seriously lo aur afwahein mat phailao (My appeal is that you follow what the government is saying and don’t spread rumours). Ye hamesha se problem hai, sabko lagta hai ke yeh hamare saath nahi hoga. Ye coronavirus kisiko bhi ho sakta hai, bas mein, train mei, market mein, har jagah, to kaheko pange le rahe ho bahar jaana hai (No one is safe from coronavirus and you can get infected anywhere).”

