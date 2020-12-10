e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sana Khan shares fresh pictures from her Kashmir honeymoon with husband Anas Sayied

Sana Khan shares fresh pictures from her Kashmir honeymoon with husband Anas Sayied

Actor Sana Khan has been sharing pictures and videos from her honeymoon in Kashmir with husband Anas Sayied. Her latest lot shows snow covered valleys and mountains and a romantic picture of the couple.

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sana Khan and Anas Sayied got married in November.
Sana Khan and Anas Sayied got married in November.
         

Actor Sana Khan has been updating her fans with stunning vistas of Kashmir as she spent her honeymoon there with husband Anas Sayied. Late on Wednesday, she added fresh pictures and videos of valleys covered with snow and a romantic picture with Anas.

Her gorgeous pictures and videos showed rocks, trees and mountains dusted with pristine white snow. The last of the lot was a picture with Anas from their hotel. She looked pretty in a red head cover with a thick black fur coat, while Anas sported a simple pale pink jacket.

Sana Khan and Anas Sayied’s Kashmir holiday in pics.
Sana Khan and Anas Sayied’s Kashmir holiday in pics.

Through the past couple of days, Sana has shared a bunch of pictures showing the beauty of the valley; one of them was a video of their drive around Dal Lake, another gave a view of Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. She had shared pictures of them leaving for Kashmir and written: “Shohar aur begum chale.” In many other videos, they were seen enjoying the scenes around their hotel. In nearly all the videos, Sana and Anas were also seen commenting on the cold weather.

On Wednesday, Sana also shared a video of her taking a Covid test at Srinagar airport. Sharing the video, she wrote: “Covid test.” It showed her squirming at one moment as a bud was inserted in her nose for a swab sample.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin blushes as Rahul Mahajan teases her marriage with Aly Goni

In November, when she married Anas, she had shared a picture and written: “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”

In October, she had declared she was quitting showbiz for good. Citing her reasons, she had written: “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.”

