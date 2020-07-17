e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sanjana Sanghi shares ‘really special memory’ of Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Wish you were here’

Sanjana Sanghi shares ‘really special memory’ of Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Wish you were here’

Sanjana Sanghi remembers late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a week ahead of their film Dil Bechara’s release.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Dil Bechara premieres online July 24.
Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who will be seen in her first leading role in Dil Bechara, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a picture with the late actor, remembering their time together on sets. Directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is set for a direct-to-digital release on July 24. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

Sanjana posted a cute image, in which a happy Sushant holds her in a tight hug. “Mere Chanda, Mein Tumhara, Sitara Raha. - @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial: @arrahman @hridaygattani @jonitamusic @castingchhabra. Can’t believe we’re just one week away from our labour of love reaching you & hopefully entering your hearts,” she wrote.

 

She further wrote, “Sharing this really special memory of the both us, with you all. This was about one week into shooting Dil Bechara, in 2018. Just a moment of us being really satisfied with what we were creating. It all tastes bittersweet. Everything. No idea what to feel. Or how to feel. Numbness eludes. Wish you were here. #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt best actors? Apurva Asrani begs to differ, offers 22 other names

Recently, Sanjana had written on Instagram that she never understood what “bittersweet memories” meant. “I never understood what people meant by ‘bittersweet’ memories really, until we lost him. I do now. Seeing or reliving any of these memories, is just as bitter and tough, as it is calming and sweet,” she wrote.

