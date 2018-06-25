Sanjay Dutt would take girlfriends to mother’s fake grave, reveals Rajkumar Hirani

Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani has revealed a shocking story about Sanjay Dutt’s life. In an interview to India Today, Hirani explained the lies Dutt would tell women in order to make them emotional and ultimately get in their beds.

Dutt would take women to a random grave and tell them it is his mother’s, which would make the women feel special. “He would start dating a girl and take her to this graveyard. He would say, ‘I have brought you here to meet my mother.’ After this unusual meeting, the girl would feel emotionally attached to Sanju. The reality was that the grave was not his mother’s,” Hirani said.

Rajkumar Hirani (L) and actor Ranbir Kapoor (R) during an event in Mumbai. (PTI)

In Sanju, Hirani’s upcoming biopic on Sanjay, the actor’s ‘girlfriend count’ is revealed to be more than 300 in a scene. The India Today reports says that Dutt was notorious for having affairs with several senior, junior and his contemporary female actors.

When asked, Ranbir (who plays Dutt in the film) revealed his count is much lesser and would never be comfortable in revealing his own number if a film was ever to be made on his life. “No... I actually won’t allow. I don’t think I am a courageous man like Sanju sir to give my life out so openly. But my count has been less than ten, so people can’t make a biopic on me,” Ranbir had said at the film’s trailer launch in May.

Sanju is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is releasing on June 29.

