Sara Ali Khan’s pre-weight loss pic goes viral, here’s what she said about losing 30 kgs

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:04 IST

Sara Ali Khan shocked everyone by sharing an old picture of herself on Instagram on Wednesday. The picture showed how far the actor has come in her weight loss journey and all from fans to her Bollywood friends to fans were left impressed.

“Throw (back) to when I couldn’t be thrown (back) #beautyinblack,” she captioned the picture. It showed her hugging her mother, actor Amrita Singh as they smiled for the camera.

While Sara was showered with compliments on her weight loss, one must know what all went into it. Sara had revealed during her debut on Koffee With Karan that she used to be 96 kgs at a point and losing weight was even more tough for her as she suffered by PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome).

“I had PCOD. I still do. And because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did.” Her father Saif Ali Khan cut in and asked: “It had nothing to do with the pizzas you used to have?” Sara continued: “Of course it was. I ate a lot... but I also did have PCOD which made it very hard for me to lose weight.”

However, she always wanted to become an actor and cried to her mother about it. This was when Amrita advised her to lose weight.Sara said she worked out abroad for four month and didn’t even video chat with her mother. “She recognised me at the airport only because of my suitcases; I was looking completely different,” Sara said about losing 30 kgs.

Sara lost weight while she was studying at the Columbia University. “It took me about a year-and-half to lose that weight. So, I completed the remaining two years of my graduation in a year so that I can return and start working early. I was always a chubby girl, but after going to the States, for the first two years, I put on a lot of weight and then last year, I burned all those kilos there itself,” Sara said.

However, the journey was not at all easy for her. She was seduced by pizzas and chocolates at every step of the way. “Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (You get pizzas right where they sell protein, chocolates right where they sell salads). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life,” she said.

Sara is one of the most adored young actors of Bollywood and is looking forward to multiple films. She will first be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel and then in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 18:04 IST